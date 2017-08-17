FIFA has confirmed it will will continue to monitor the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) for at least a year after the organisation holds key elections tomorrow.

World football's governing body has effectively been running the organisation since they established a Normalisation Committee to oversee the EPO's affairs and activities in October.

The Committee's intervention in the governance of the EPO was due to come to an end with the election of a new President and Executive Committee.

However, FIFA has decided to maintain their monitoring of the under-fire federation and a new Normalisation Committee will be established.

FIFA made the decision "to ensure oversight of the operations and processes. ...for at least 12 months".

The EPO's budgeting and finance are among the elements of their governance which will be monitored by the Committee.

UEFA and FIFA will be updated with reports every two months regarding their progress.

Fan violence marred the 2017 Greek Cup final ©Getty Images

It comes after a torrid period for Greek football, which began in March of last year when crowd violence during the Greek Cup semi-final between PAOK Salonika and Olympiakos forced the Sports Ministry to cancel the final.

The EPO then faced the threat of suspension from FIFA, who do not allow Governmental interference in their Member Associations.

The Sports Ministry reversed their decision after an agreement was reached with FIFA and the EPO but the final between AEK and Olympiakos, which AEK won 2-1, was played behind closed doors.

FIFA again intervened in October following dispute over the selection of referees between Greece’s top clubs, the EPO and the Government.

In November, the EPO suspended all football activity in the nation after an alleged arson attack on the home of Giorgos Bikas, the President of Greek football’s refereeing body.

Further crowd violence marred the final of the 2017 Greek Cup in May between PAOK Salonika and AEK Athens.

Rival fans clashed outside of the Panthessaliko Stadium in Volos, which hosted football matches at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, before it spilled out onto the pitch.

The game was delayed by 30 minutes before PAOK ran out 2-1 winners.