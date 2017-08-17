England netball star Jo Harten claimed the Commonwealth Games has outstripped other global competitions to become the most important event in the sport’s calendar.

Netball has been included at each edition of the Games since Kuala Lumpur 1998, with every final being contested by Australia and New Zealand.

Speaking during an event at Guildhall in London as the latest leg of the Gold Coast 2018 Queen’s Baton Relay began its journey, Harten, who won bronze with England at Delhi 2010 and now plays for the Sydney-based club Giants in Australia, said the Commonwealth Games is the biggest event for the sport now.

"In terms of netball accessing the global stage, the Commonwealth Games is our big event it is our pinnacle and we have to make the most of it," she said.

"There are the World Championships as well, but this is the Games where we can showcase our sport at a multi-sports event, alongside other athletes from other sports.

"That’s pretty huge for netball."

England have been drawn in the Pool B along with Glasgow 2014 silver medallists New Zealand and begin their campaign against Scotland on April 5.

Jo Harten, in red, was a member of the Commonwealth Games bronze medal winning England team at Delhi 2010 ©Getty Images

Harten said the team have been encouraged by the Olympic gold medal for Great Britain women’s hockey team at Rio 2016 and England’s triumph in this year’s Women’s Cricket World Cup.

She added that there is an element of sharing ideas around the three international teams as well.

"The cricketers have really led the way there," Harten said.

"There is a bit of cross-code sharing in sport especially among the females and I think we’ve got talks scheduled with some of the hockey girls as well.

"It is really about not keeping things a secret sharing helping to empower one another."

Next year's Commonwealth Games are due to be held between April 4 and 15.