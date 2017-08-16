Olympic and Commonwealth Games gymnastics champion Max Whitlock was among those who carried the Queen’s Baton as the latest leg of its Relay en route to Gold Coast 2018 came to London.

In March, the Baton had set off on its global trip before next year’s Commonwealth Games following a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace here in the British capital.

After travelling through Africa, the Caribbean, Belize, Canada and the Falkand Islands, it has now come back to London.

Whitlock, who has eight Commonwealth Games medals, including three golds from Glasgow 2014, was among the Baton carriers today.

Looking ahead to Gold Coast 2018, the 24-year-old who won individual pommel horse and floor exercise golds at the Rio 2016 Olympics said he plans to add to his medal count at next year’s event, adding that he has fond memories of competing for England at the Commonwealth Games.

“I was 17 at my first Commonwealth Games at Delhi 2010,” Whitlock said.

Max Whitlock surrounded by other England team members ©Philip Barker

“It taught me so, so much and it also made me believe what I could potentially try and do.

“It can be very overwhelming for a young athlete as it was my first senior competition, but it contributed to my experience in Rio 2016.”

During its five-day visit in England, the Baton will visit Stoke Mandeville, the birthplace of the Paralympics, the National Lawn Bowls Championships in Leamington Spa and a Twenty20 cricket match between Lancashire Lightning and Birmingham Bears in Manchester, hosts of the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

It will also stop off in both Liverpool and Birmingham, the two cities vying to be England’s selection for the 2022 Games hosts.

Next year’s Games in the Australian city are due to take place between April 4 and 15.