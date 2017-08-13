Pittsburgh Penguins goaltending coach Mike Buckley has joined a USA Hockey mentor programme in a bid to attract more youngsters into taking up the position.

Buckley is the goaltending coach at the defending Stanley Cup champions after serving for four-years as the team's goaltending development coach.

He has also helped out with young players through the Warren Strelow national goaltending mentor programme, which aims to produce goaltenders that consistently rank among the best in the world.

"My role is to come in and be a guest instructor, to share my thoughts on goaltending and get to work with goalies with whom you would not normally work," Buckley said.

"It exposes you to other teaching methods and to other goalies so you can share your thoughts.

"It’s been very successful.

Mike Buckley hopes he can play a role in the development of young goaltenders across the United States ©Getty Images

"It has created a goalie culture of learning.

"It exposes goalies to other teaching methods that they otherwise wouldn’t get to learn.

"It’s really an honour to be chosen as a goaltending coach."

Buckley said he hopes he can play a role in the development of young goaltenders across the United States.

"To me the level doesn’t matter," he said.

"I get as much satisfaction seeing a youth hockey goalie get to the highest level possible with his ability.

"If I feel I’ve had an impact on a goalie with the work I have done, it doesn’t matter what level they’re at.

"Getting to the highest level is most satisfying to me."