Facial recognition is one of a range of security strategies being considered for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, it has been revealed.

Commonwealth Games head of security Danny Baade said that the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) and other security partners, including the Queensland Police and Australian Government, have been planning for the types of terrorists incidents that have recently occurred in London, Manchester and Europe.

Peter Crawford, Assistant Commissioner of the Commonwealth Games Group, confirmed that the application of facial recognition technology is one of the potential measures being looked at.

"The Queensland Police and security partners are considering the application of facial recognition technology during the Commonwealth Games in 2018,” he said.

"This technology is constantly evolving.

"No decisions have been made regarding how and where this technology will be deployed.

"It is not appropriate to publicly discuss this security strategy further at this time."

Eight people were killed and as many as 48 were injured in a terrorist attack in London on Saturday (June 3), when three men drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before continuing to stab others at Borough Market in the capital city.

Great Britain had earlier been targeted by a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22, which killed 22 people.

Crawford said that as a result of the incident in Manchester specifically, GOLDOC, the Queensland Police Service and Australian Government agencies are meeting in Canberra today to participate in a three-tier safety and security review.

Recent terrorist attacks that have occurred in places such as Manchester have prompted Gold Coast 2018 to consider a range of safety and security strategies ©Getty Images

"All safety and security incidents occurring throughout the world are reviewed against current Games planning," he added.

"It remains an ongoing priority for GOLDOC the Queensland Police and our Australian Government security partners to ensure that we deliver the safest Games possible."

A News Corp Australia report had claimed faces of suspects would be identified among crowds on trains, trams and buses during Gold Coast 2018, which is scheduled to take place from April 4 and 15.

It was stated this would trigger a rapid response from police and military deployed to protect the 1.5 million spectators.

"A range of safety and security strategies are being considered and will be deployed for the Games," Baade said.

"Some of these strategies will be obvious to the community, for example the use of airport-style screening at the entry of all venues."

In December of last year, Gold Coast 2018 announced that a consortium of four specialist Australian companies will provide the security workforce during the Commonwealth Games.

MSS Security, Wilson Security, SecureCorp and SNP have been appointed to provide more than 4,000 security personnel during the Games.

It will be the largest security workforce appointed in Australia in the past decade, with 30 per cent set to be recruited from south-east Queensland.