The Federation of International Lacrosse (FIL) has accepted Greece as its 57th member nation.

The European country has been accepted following a postal vote of federation members.

It means that the Greece Lacrosse Association (GLA), founded in July 2014 by Paul and George Katsiaunis at the Men's World Championships in Denver, has become the 29th member from Europe.

"I am pleased to welcome Greece as our 57th member," said FIL director of development Bob DeMarco.

"It is very special having the nation that is the 'birthplace of the Olympics' be a part of the FIL."

Lacrosse was introduced to more than 400 elementary, middle and high school aged children in Thessaloniki earlier this year, during a four-month programme.

A progamme introduced lacrosse to Thessaloniki earlier this year ©GLA

Paul Katsiaunis captained squads comprised of mostly Greek-American players at three international friendly tournaments in 2014, 2016 and this year.

"We are very pleased to become an associate member of the FIL a few years after starting this journey," he said.

"This is good news for the continued development of the Greece Lacrosse Association."

Bob Vlahakis, the GLA's general manager, added: "It is a joy to see our efforts rewarded, and we look forward to working together with the FIL to pursue the rapid growth of the game in Greece.

"This has been a dream for many years and, through the determined work of Paul and George Katsiaunis, who laid the foundation, we can now move forward even faster with our plans.

"We are committed to growing and developing the game equally well on both the men's and women's side."