The Swedish Olympic Committee (SOK) held a training camp for its Pyeongchang 2018 athletes on the Greek island of Crete.

Nearly 200 athletes and coaches took part with the next edition of the Winter Olympic Games looming large in February.

As well as training and testing, information was also provided on what to expect in South Korea.

"It has been an inspiring camp with good training, information and meetings for both athletes and team officials," said SOK operations manager Peter Reinebo, who will also serve as the Sweden Chef de Mission in Pyeongchang.

"The Olympic team has got off to a flying start and all who have been involved in the camp are now moving into the Olympic season fully motivated and with a great team spirit.

"A key factor that all teams must have clear right now is how to manage the '16-8' issue.

"That is 16 hours of travel and the eight hour time difference.

A tree was planted to symbolise friendship between the Swedish and Greek NOCs ©SOK

"Many sports have already been in Korea last season and learned important lessons from it."

Before the training camp, the SOK held a joint ceremony with their Greek hosts which saw an olive tree planted.

This symbolises the friendship and cooperation between the SOK and the Hellenic Olympic Committee.

"It's been an awesome camp," said Alpine skier Sara Hector, a double World Championship bronze medallist.

"To meet the athletes from other sports has provided much inspiration."

Sweden won 15 medals at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games.

Their haul included two golds, both for cross-country skiing relay events.

Pyeongchang 2018 will take place between February 9 and 25.