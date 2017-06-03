The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has invited key stakeholders to attend a summit to discuss the proposed changes to the sport's Olympic programme for Tokyo 2020.

Shooting's international governing body approved major changes for the Tokyo Games in February, in order to comply with International Olympic Committee (IOC) wishes on gender equality.

Three events for just male shooters - the double trap, 50 metre rifle prone and 50m pistol - have all been replaced with mixed team competitions in trap, 10m air rifle and 10m air pistol.

The changes, however, have not been universally popular and are now set to be the focus of further discussions at an Extraordinary General Assembly (EGA), which insidethegames exclusively revealed the ISSF had called last month.

A number of people within the shooting world will attend the summit, which is due to take place on Monday (June 5) in Munich.

"Based on important principles of fairness, gender equity and constant improvement, the ISSF has proposed innovative alterations to our event line-up for Tokyo 2020," said ISSF President Olegario Vázquez Raña.

"As the IOC's final decision on the ISSF's proposal draws nearer, the ISSF is making every possible effort to ensure all members of the global shooting family are well-informed.

"The process that led to the ISSF proposing innovative amendments for the Olympic programme was comprehensive and the consultation was widespread.

"But it's always possible to do more to explain and communicate and the ISSF welcomes every opportunity do to so."

ISSF President Olegario Vázquez Raña believes it is vital that "all members of the global shooting family are well-informed" of the changes ©ISSF

He added: "We recognise that many shooting businesses and individuals have a vested interest in maintaining the status quo but that is not in the best long term interests of the sport.

"I am confident the proposed amendments will do much to improve interest in the sport as a whole, and thus to the industry long term."

The Tokyo 2020 changes will be the only agenda item at the EGA, which will take place at the Hilton Park Hotel in Munich on June 25.

It represents one of the biggest challenges for Vázquez Raña in his 37 year tenure as ISSF President.

The row has divided shooting and became particularly ugly when the ISSF accused its own vice president, Luciano Rossi, of spreading lies and making a series of "false accusations" with regards to the Tokyo changes.

Rossi claimed secretary general Franz Schreiber and fellow vice-president Gary Anderson had held secret talks with the IOC about the possible introduction of laser guns into the sport.

This was rejected by the ISSF.

Final decisions on new events at Tokyo 2020 are expected to be made by the IOC Executive Board at its meeting in Lausanne on July 9 and 10.