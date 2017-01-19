Paris 2024 has launched a new programme which aims to "engage, educate and inspire" youngsters in France and around the world.

Developed in collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and PLAY International, the project uses the training technique "Playdagogie".

This aims to help children learn and grow through play, with the Paris-backed scheme aiming to use games and sport to help youngsters build knowledge and develop life skills.

The new programme, also supported by the French National Olympic Committee (CNOSF), will be called "Playdagogie - values of Olympism".

It will also incorporate the Olympic values of friendship, excellence and respect into educational content for the children taking part.

UNICEF will incorporate the programme into their work in France, with organisers hoping thousands of youngsters will be reached.

News of the launch comes with a week-long celebration of sport and the Olympic values beginning next week in French schools and universities.

Children across the country will take part in activities and events, encouraging them to discover and learn about the Olympic Games, its values and the importance of sport and physical activities in their daily lives.

Demonstrating that a legacy will be left is a key part of any bid for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, with Paris battling Budapest and Los Angeles for the 2024 hosting rights.

Tony Estanguet, the co-chairman of Paris 2024 and a triple Olympic canoe slalom gold medallist, said: "Olympism has always inspired me and I am convinced that the values it teaches can be used to enhance the education of youth in France and around the world.

Tony Estanguet takes a selfie at the launch event at a Paris primary school ©Paris 2024

"By launching this unique programme so early in the bidding phase, Paris 2024 is demonstrating its commitment to finding new and inspiring ways to use the Games as a catalyst for change.

"The Olympic spirit is in the DNA of Paris - the city where Pierre de Coubertin first imagined a better world through sport - and we want to honour this legacy by sharing innovative projects like this that focus on the positive role sport can play in society.

"We are determined to deliver a Games of passion and purpose that inspires people on and off the field of play."

"Playdagogie" has already been tested in countries including Kosovo, Bolivia, Afghanistan, Burundi and Haiti.

Estanguet helped to launch the scheme at the Colette Magny Primary School in Paris today, alongside London 2012 basketball silver medallist Emmeline NDongue and karate world champion Laurence Fischer.

Jean-Marie Dru, the President of UNICEF France, said: "Sport and play are the fundamental rights of children and play a vital role in their development, happiness and well-being. UNICEF France, which promotes the participation of children and young people on a day-to-day basis, is delighted to be associated with this positive initiative alongside PLAY International and Paris 2024.

"This initiative will allow as many children as possible to understand their right to play."

CNOSF President Denis Masseglia added: "Sharing the values of Olympism in France is the first mission of the CNOSF and it is only natural that we work with Paris 2024 on this innovative educational tool.

"This initiative already represents a strong legacy from Paris 2024 to the sports movement and will continue to positively impact the lives of children in France."

The International Olympic Committee will elect the hosts for 2024 at its Session in Peruvian capital Lima on September 13.