Los Angeles and the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) have warned that they have no interest in bidding for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games if they are not awarded the 2024 edition.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) have been actively investigating the possibility of awarding Paris the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics and Los Angeles 2028.

IOC President Thomas Bach admitted after an Executive Board meeting in Lausanne last month that "informal discussions" are underway about changing a bidding process in which there are "too many losers".

But newly-published minutes from the USOC Board meeting on December 13 reveal that it was agreed that they "do not foresee pursuing any bid" other than for 2024.

It followed an update given by Los Angeles 2024 chief executive Gene Sykes.

"Board discussion followed as to public reports that the IOC may consider naming hosts for both the 2024 and 2028 Games during 2017," the minutes said.

"After a full and frank exchange of ideas, issues, and possibilities, there was general agreement that the LA 2024 bid is specifically configured and calculated for 2024 rather than 2028 activation.

"Neither LA 2024 nor the USOC have focused at all on the possibility of any bid other than for the 2024 Games; and the USOC Board does not foresee pursuing any bid other than for the 2024 Games."

Los Angeles claim they are concentrating all their efforts on being awarded the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics and will not bid for the 2028 Games if they are beaten by Budapest or Paris ©LA 2024

Paris have been similarly adamant that they are only interested in the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

"We are bidding only for 2024," a spokesperson for Paris 2024 told insidethegames today.

Budapest are the other city bidding.

It is possible that the semantics of the statement are significant, however, as the phrase "not focused at all on the possibility of any bid" could feasibly leave the door open for them being awarded the 2028 edition without having to campaign.

In his presentation to the USOC Board, Sykes also "noted the strength of competing bids for the 2024 Games and the importance of continued strong work and cooperation between the USOC and LA 2024".

The minutes add: "Further Board questions and discussion focused on financial budgeting and guarantee arrangements, the third and last technical bid deliverable set for submission in February 2017, and points of differentiation for the LA bid as against its competitors".

There was no documentation of any discussion on a 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic bid from United States during the meeting, suggesting that this also is unlikely if Los Angeles are not awarded 2024.

A decision to award the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games together is likely to be strongly opposed by IOC members.

Voting for an Olympic host city remains their foremost power.

IOC President Thomas Bach, centre, has refused to rule out the possibility of the 2024 and 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games being awarded at the same time ©Getty Images

When asked specifically about his plans last month, Bach did not definitively rule out the prospect.

"I made it very clear that the procedure for 2024 is under way and we are very happy and that is why we promoted all three cities through to the next stage," he said.

"But we have to think long term.

"I don’t have the golden rule in my hand but am absolutely sure that we have to make changes in this procedure."

When asked again if both Games could be awarded at the IOC Session in Lima on September 13, he answered: "Let us study this question, which is not an easy one."

The full USOC Board meeting minutes can be read here.