Romanian tennis player Alexandru-Daniel Carpen has been given a life-time ban from the sport after admitting to a match-fixing charge.

An investigation conducted by the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU), a joint initiative of the Grand Slam Board, the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the ATP World Tour and the Women's Tennis Association, found that Carpen made a corrupt approach to another player in October 2013, seeking his involvement in match-fixing activity in return for payment.

He admitted the charge in 2015, but the decision on sanction was delayed to allow Independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer Jane Mulcahy to give full consideration of all relevant circumstances involved in the case.

Carpen, 30, achieved a career-high singles ranking of 1,088 in November 2007 and 274 in doubles in 2015.

He has also been prohibited from attending any tournament or event authorised by the governing bodies of tennis for a period of four years, commencing September 29 in 2015, the date on which he began a period of voluntary provisional suspension.

The offence Carpen admitted to falls under Section D.1.d of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Programme, which states "no covered person shall, directly or indirectly, contrive or attempt to contrive the outcome or any other aspect of any event".

Australia's Nick Lindahl was handed a seven-year ban from tennis earlier this week ©Getty Images

Australian tennis player Nick Lindahl was handed a seven-year ban from the sport and fined AUD$47,700 (£29,000/$35,200/€33,500) earlier this week for plotting to throw a match in 2013.

Lindahl, who reached a career high men's singles ranking of 187, was found guilty of "contriving or attempting to contrive the outcome of an event" by the TIU.

He was also adjudged to have failed to cooperate with a TIU investigation after he refused to provide his mobile phone for analysis.

Lindahl retired from tennis soon after the incident in 2013, but is now also barred from "attending any tournament or event organised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of the sport" over the next seven years.

The charges against the 28-year-old, who participated in the first round of the 2010 Australian Open, date back to an ITF Futures tournament in Toowoomba in September 2013.

Last week, Australian Open boys’ singles tennis champion Oliver Anderson was charged with match-fixing.

Victoria Police Sporting Integrity Intelligence Unit detectives charged the 18-year-old from Brisbane by summons with engaging in conduct that corrupts a betting outcome.

It followed an investigation, involving bookmakers and detectives, into a match at the Traralgon ATP Challenger tournament held in the Australian State of Victoria in October of last year.

It is alleged that Anderson was approached to "tank" - or lose - the first set of his first-round match against fellow Australian Harrison Lombe.