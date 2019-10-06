By Nancy Gillen in Ulan-Ude
AIBA Women's World Championships 2019: Day four of competition
Timeline
- 9 hours ago: Day four of Women's World Championships concludes
- 9 hours ago: Sholtay triumphs in final bout of day four
- 9 hours ago: Monkhor overcomes lightweight third seed Caliskan
- 10 hours ago: Commonwealth champion Stridsman loses to lightweight second seed
- 10 hours ago: Commonwealth silver medallist Murney unanimously defeated by Volossenko
- 11 hours ago: Local girl Shadrina records unanimous victory against Sarita
- 11 hours ago: European Games champion Potkonen delivers knockout blow to win first bout
- 11 hours ago: Fourth day of competition begins
- 12 hours ago: European Games lightweight champion Potkonen set to contest opening bout
- 12 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the fourth day of action
