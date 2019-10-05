By Nancy Gillen in Ulan-Ude
AIBA Women's World Championships 2019: Day three of competition
Timeline
- 51 minutes ago: Mardi defeats home favourite in first middleweight bout of World Championships
- 1 hour ago: Petecio upsets European Games champion Petrova
- 1 hour ago: Pan American champion Sanchez defeats Nabet
- 2 hours ago: Asian champion Lin defeats Commonwealth champion Nicolson
- 2 hours ago: Artingstall defeats featherweight third seed Jo
- 3 hours ago: Third day of competition begins
- 3 hours ago: Asian featherweight champion takes on Commonwealth champion in first bout
- 4 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the third day of action
