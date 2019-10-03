We use cookies to collect and analyse information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and
customise content and advertisements. By clicking "OK" or by clicking into any content on this site, you
agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more visit the cookies section of our
privacy policy.
At the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Iranian judoka Arash Miresmaeili was disqualified for weighing in at nearly four pounds above the limit for his weight class of his under-66 kilograms match against an Israeli opponent Ehud Vaks in the first round. It was claimed Miresmaeili had gone on an eating binge to protest the International Olympic Committee's recognition of the state of Israel. Iran does not recognise the state of Israel, and Miresmaeili's actions won praise from high-ranking Iranian officials. Mohammad Khatami, the country's President at the time, was quoted as saying Miresmaili's actions would be "recorded in the history of Iranian glories". He was later awarded $125,000 by the Government - the same amount given to Olympic gold medallists.
World Sailing is the world governing body for the sport of sailing, officially recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). This is a role that will require a broad skill set in all aspects of account management, marketing and event delivery. The Director of Brand and Marketing requires support in delivering an extensive annual programme of activity. This role will therefore require a can-do attitude to getting work done, the ability to multi-task, prioritise and time plan effectively, and the intuitive understanding of what it takes to deliver a broad list of requirements under pressure and to a high standard.
Peace and Sport is preparing to celebrate 10 years of its Champions for Peace project. Patrick O'Kane speaks to the organisation's founder Joël Bouzou about why its message is more important than ever.