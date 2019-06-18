Volunteers for Naples 2019 had their first training sessions ahead of the Summer Universiade due to begin on July 3.

The first wave of training saw selected volunteers meet with director of Games services Vincenzo Maria Genovese, Francesco Furno, head of venue management, venue manager Andrea Roberti and UniVolontà programme managers as they were assigned to host venues.

The training gave the organisers an opportunity to discuss the spirit of the Universiade and build excitement with just two weeks to go until competition begins in Naples and the Campania region.

Volunteers were shown the organisational chart of the Organising Committee as well as being introduced to their functional areas.

Volunteers for the Summer Universiade in Naples, who will take on ceremonies, technology, transportation and venue management roles, have begun their training for the event set to start on July 3 ©Twitter

The volunteers will work across the areas of protocol, media and broadcasting, ceremonies, technology, transportation, venue management and workforce.

More than 5,000 volunteer applications were received, with 439 applications coming from overseas applicants.

There will be over 9,000 athletes competing in 18 sports in the event due to conclude on July 14.

