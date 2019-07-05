By Patrick O'Kane and Nancy Gillen in Naples
Naples 2019: Third day of competition
- 3 hours ago: Third day of competition concludes
- 3 hours ago: Czech Rubes earns men's fencing épée gold
- 3 hours ago: Cipressa delights home crowd with first Italian gold
- 4 hours ago: Prokopchuk breaks Japanese dominance in judo
- 4 hours ago: Third judo gold for Japan in men's under-81kg
- 4 hours ago: Japan secure second gymnastics title with women's all-around gold
- 5 hours ago: Kota earns another Japanese gold with victory in women's under-63kg judo
- 5 hours ago: Tomizawa strikes gold in women's under-57kg judo final
- 5 hours ago: America's Bratton breaks Universiade record for 200m backstroke gold
- 5 hours ago: Lovemore breaks South African record to claim women's 50m butterfly crown
- 6 hours ago: Tarasevich storms to 100m backstroke gold
- 6 hours ago: Yang claims 50m butterfly title to secure first Australian gold in Naples
- 6 hours ago: Asian Games champion Yang triumphs in men's trap
- 6 hours ago: Finnerty breaks Universiade record for second time in 24 hours
- 7 hours ago: Huang and Wu make it five gold medals in diving for China
- 8 hours ago: Hosts lead women's artistic gymnastics team standings
- 8 hours ago: Liu pips home favourite Rossi to women's trap gold
- 9 hours ago: Golden pair Cao and Huang add to Chinese gold medal haul
- 9 hours ago: Insidethegames featured on Italian news bulletin
- 10 hours ago: South Korean gold in shooting as Park wins men's 10m air pistol
- 10 hours ago: Asian Games champion Yang headlines men's trap
- 10 hours ago: Federova sits top of women's all-around qualification standings
- 10 hours ago: Rossi goes for home gold in women's trap final
- 11 hours ago: Wu tops 3m springboard preliminary rankings
- 12 hours ago: Morka looks for Poland's first medal in men's under-73kg judo
- 12 hours ago: Hernández leads Mexican hopes in women's 3m springboard contest
- 12 hours ago: Mermaid Partenope pops into Main Press Centre
- 12 hours ago: European Cup champion Skora favourite in women's judo under-57kg
- 13 hours ago: Defending champion Watanabe progresses to 100m breaststroke semi-finals
- 14 hours ago: Rugby Sevens preliminary rounds begin in Naples
- 14 hours ago: To Ian Finnerty and beyond: American targets Universiade swimming gold
- 16 hours ago: Japan top medal table at end of day two
- 17 hours ago: Hello and welcome to the third day of competition
