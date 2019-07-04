By Nancy Gillen and Patrick O'Kane in Naples
Naples 2019: Second day of competition
Timeline
- 11 hours ago: Second day of competition comes to an end
- 11 hours ago: Tanigawa brothers lead Japan to men's team gymnastics gold
- 11 hours ago: Women's épée gold goes to France's Louis Marie
- 12 hours ago: Two-times team world champion Oh Sang-uk wins men's sabre gold
- 12 hours ago: Sargent leads United States 1-2 in claiming 4x100m individual medley crown
- 13 hours ago: United States take second gold in half an hour as men's team clinch 4x100m freestyle relay crown
- 13 hours ago: Gold for Austria as Pacher wins men's judo under-90kg
- 13 hours ago: United States break Universiade record to win women's 4x100m freestyle relay
- 13 hours ago: Maradona sends thanks to Argentina athletes after Opening Ceremony tribute
- 13 hours ago: Tanaka earns judo gold in women's under-70kg
- 14 hours ago: Yoshida takes men's 400m freestyle title as swimming finals begin
- 14 hours ago: Second title for Liu as Chinese golden haul continues
- 15 hours ago: Estrella laments "best result" after 10m platform victory
- 16 hours ago: Estrella gets Mexicans on the board with women's 10m platform victory
- 17 hours ago: Brazdova stuns favourites to win women's 10m air rifle gold
- 17 hours ago: Auber beams after claiming first Italian medal
- 18 hours ago: Liu claims second Chinese gold with men's 1m springboard title
- 18 hours ago: Lin headlines women's 10m air rifle final
- 19 hours ago: Song claims first Universiade gold in women's 1m Springboard final
- 20 hours ago: Italian newspaper lauds "magical night" in Naples
- 21 hours ago: Vendrame bids for table-turning gold at Mostra d'Oltremare
- 21 hours ago: Junior World Cup winner Elavenil tops women's 10m air rifle qualification
- 21 hours ago: Diving domination on cards for Team China
- 21 hours ago: Uniroos star Mangakahia misses Universiade after cancer diagnosis
- 23 hours ago: First medals set to be awarded at Naples 2019
- 1 day ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the second day of action
