Russia and Iran teams each won all their matches in the men's competition as the group stage concluded at the World Taekwondo Team Championships in the United Arab Emirates.

The two countries, who came up against each other in the final last year, each won three matches today at the Zayed Sport Complex in Fujairah to win groups A and B respectively.

In Group A, Russia scored a collective 294 points in triumphs over Kazakhstan, the Ivory Coast and South Korea, far more than the 165 points Iran amassed in their victories over Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and China in Group B.

Second place in Group A was claimed by Kazakhstan, who managed a win and a draw as well as their loss to Russia, while Azerbaijan took second place in Group B.

The semi-finals and finals will take place tomorrow ©World Taekwondo

They managed to beat Uzbekistan and China.

In the women’s event, China won Group A with two wins from two matches.

They beat both the Ivory Coast and South Korea in their ties today, collecting a total of 56 points.

France won Group B ahead of Russia, also with two wins from two.

Tomorrow will feature both the semi-finals and finals before the Closing Ceremony brings the Championships to an end.