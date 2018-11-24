Turkey’s İrem Yaman and South Korea’s Dae-hoon Lee were named the Female and Male Player of the Year at the World Taekwondo fifth Annual Gala Awards Show in Fujairah National Theatre in the United Arab Emirates.

Yaman has won two Grand Prix events this year in the up to 57 kilograms category and is also the European champion at the higher weight category of under-62kg.

Three-time world champion Lee was also recognised for his two Grand Prix wins this year, as well as capturing his third Asian Games title in Jakarta in the under-68kg event.

It was the fourth time Lee has won the Male Player of the Year award as he also secured the Grand Prix Final title.

The blue-ribbon awards were only part of the evening, in which World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue awarded the United Arab Emirates the Member National Association of the Year award.

Choue thanked the hosts of the Grand Prix Final and the Fujairah Crown Prince Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, sponsors of the event.

World Taekwondo President Choue spoke at the Annual Gala Awards as well as presenting some of the awards ©World Taekwondo

Italy also received the same award for their efforts in hosting a new Grand Prix in Rome.

Yaman’s coach was also recognised for his work in helping to build a strong women’s team from Turkey.

International Olympic Committee member Ivan Dibos presented the Coach of the Year award to Turkey’s Ali Şahin.

Moldova’s Aaron Cook won "Kick of the Year" and Hazem Ahmad Awwad Naimat of Jordan won the inaugural Taekwondo Cares award.

Naimat was presented with the award for his contributions to the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation’s Azraq Taekwondo Academy.

Awards were also given to the best female and male referees as week as the best volunteer from the Grand Prix Final.