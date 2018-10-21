Double Olympic champion Jade Jones claimed gold in the women's under-57 kilograms in front of a home crowd at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Manchester.

The British fighter took the lead over her Chinese opponent, Lijun Zhou, within the first moments here.

But, after landing a kick to the head and gaining three points, the home athlete fell to the floor, conceding a gam-jeon.

Jones continued to build her lead, however, and took her seventh Grand Prix title with the final score 11-4.

The bronze medals were claimed by Canada's Skylar Park and Belgium's Raheleh Asemani.

Park was dominated in her semi-final as Jones took the gold medal match berth, 17-4.

Spain took the gold in the men's under-80kg event, pushing the home favourite Damon Sansum into silver.

Raul Martinez Garcia took the lead in the opening exchanges with a kick to the head of Sansum in the first ten seconds for three points.

He maintained the lead throughout the match, dominating the contest to win his first Grand Prix title.

The Spaniard weathered a late surge from the British athlete but the final result was never in doubt as Garcia took the title, 22-7.

The bronzes went to Seif Eissa of Egypt and Uzbekistan’s Nikita Rafalovich.

Eissa fought Sansum in the semi-final, but with the scores tied at 9-9, the Egyptian had to withdraw from the contest and settle for the bronze medal.