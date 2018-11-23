South Korea continued their dominance of taekwondo as their athletes won half of the gold medals available at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

Olympic champion So-hui Kim took gold in the women’s under-49 kilograms event as she beat Thailand’s Panipak Wongpattankit in the final at the Zayed Sports Complex.

South Korea also earned bronze through Jae-young Sim.

Despite beating top seed Jade Jones of Britain in the earlier rounds, Croatia’s Nikita Glasnovic couldn’t overcome South Korea’s former world champion Lee Ah-Reum in the under-57kg gold medal match.

Spain’s Marta Calvo Gomez claimed bronze.

Jun Jang continued South Korea’s gold rush by taking the title in the men’s under-58kg event, defeating Spain’s Jesus Tortosa Cabrera.

Italy’s Vito Dell’Aquila was awarded bronze, the only medal for his country at the season-ending competition.

Three-time world champion Lee Dae-hoon won South Korea’s fourth gold of the day with victory over his compatriot Kim Seok-bae in the final of the under-68kg division.

Three-time world champion Dae-hoon Lee added to South Korea's gold medal tally ©Getty Images

Croatia’s Lovre Brecic took home bronze.

Elsewhere, Turkey’s Nur Tatar Askari won gold in the women’s under-67kg as Jan-di Kim and Matea Jelic of South Korea and Croatia took silver and bronze respectively.

China’s Olympic champion Shuyin Zheng secured another victory over Great Britain’s Bianca Walkden in the women’s over-67kg category, while Nafia Kus of Turkey won bronze.

In the heaviest men’s categories, Norway and Russia were the victors.

Richard Andre Ordemann took gold in the under-80kg category after the Norwegian beat Russia’s Maksim Khramtcov in the final.

Olympic champion Cheick Sallah Cisse of the Ivory Coast only managed bronze.

Vladislav Larin of Russia won his fourth heavyweight Grand Prix title this year as he defeated Kyo-don In of South Korea at over-80kg.

Iran’s Sajjad Mardani was the bronze medallist.