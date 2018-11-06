SportAccord have announced a regional conference in the Pan American region with Fort Lauderdale set to host the first edition next year.

The three-day event is aimed at helping international sports federations to bring together stakeholders and organisations to help develop their sport in the region.

Regional SportAccord Pan America will run from December 10 to 12 next year at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale.

“The Regional SportAccord will bring a variety of prominent leaders in the world of sport together to form a platform that will enable Pan American delegates to gain a global perspective from the Olympic and non-Olympic movement,” said Francesco Ricci Bitti, SportAccord Executive Committee member and Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) President.

“Regional SportAccord provides the ideal platform to exchange practical ideas and helps to shape the future of sport.

“Being able to discuss challenges with leading experts, meet and network with key players, have direct access to conference presenters and get a deeper understanding of the trends that will affect sport in the years to come - all under one roof.”

The regional event appears set to be a smaller scale version of the week-long SportAccord, which will take place in Gold Coast and Beijing in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

It is claimed Regional SportAccord Pan America is aimed at cities, regions and sports commissions.

Industry sectors involved in marketing and sponsorship, media rights, finance, education and sports equipment manufacturers are also expected to attend.

The event will feature a conference and two day exhibition.

The three-day event is aimed at helping stakeholders develop their sport in the region ©SportAccord

A variety of social events will also be arranged with the view to giving delegates many occasions to network and build relationships in one location.

“The concept is a fantastic opportunity for international sports federations to grow their sport at national and grassroots levels, in regions that they may not be familiar with,” said

“This high-level gathering helps the international sports federations to link-up with key-players in Pan America who want to further develop the business of sport in the region and host international events.

“This is an exciting time for sport and these ambitions provide new opportunities and experiences for the sports community and Pan American citizens.”