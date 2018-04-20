By Duncan Mackay and Daniel Etchells at the Centara Convention Centre in Bangkok
SportAccord Summit: GAISF General Assembly
Timeline
- 19 hours ago: GAISF General Assembly soon to begin
- 18 hours ago: GAISF General Assembly underway
- 18 hours ago: Moment of silence held for former UCI President Verbruggen
- 18 hours ago: Baumann outlines three main aims for GAISF over next two years
- 17 hours ago: World Armwrestling Federation unanimously approved as full member of GAISF
- 14 hours ago: Hosts of 2019 SportAccord Summit yet to be confirmed
- 14 hours ago: GAISF General Assembly concludes as SportAccord Summit comes to an end
