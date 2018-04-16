By Nick Butler, Daniel Etchells and Thomas Giles at the Centara Convention Centre in Bangkok
SportAccord Summit: Day one
Timeline
- 19 hours ago: SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit begins in Bangkok
- 16 hours ago: Perurena re-elected President of the International World Games Association
- 15 hours ago: Four members elected to IWGA Board
- 15 hours ago: Sports programme unveiled for 2021 World Games
- 12 hours ago: Fraccari elected as permanent secretary general of ARISF
- 10 hours ago: Day one comes to an end
