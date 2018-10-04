Registration has opened for next year's SportAccord Summit in Gold Coast.

The event in the Australian city - the host of the 2018 Commonwealth Games - will take place from May 5 to 10.

Considered as one of the key dates in the sports business calendar, the Summit brings together event organisers, governing bodies and other influential figures in sporting politics.

Several key meetings will be held at the Summit which is now in its 17th edition.

More than 1,500 delegates are expected with the 2019 event taking place at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The Summit will host more than 50 conference sessions with around 100 international speakers and panelists taking part.

"We are delighted to be in Gold Coast, Queensland for the next edition of SportAccord," said managing director Nis Hatt.

"The World Sport and Business Summit brings important opportunities and unique networking experiences to any organisation involved in the business of sport, particularly as it is the only global event with all the key players from the Olympic and non-Olympic Movement present.

Gold Coast will welcome the sporting world again after hosting the 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

"Following the recent SportAccord team visit to Gold Coast, strong commitment from the Local Organising Committee and the award-winning venue team is very apparent.

"Together, we are confident the next edition of SportAccord will be a great success and bring significant opportunities to delegates, the region and Australasia, as well as to the sports business community worldwide."

Queensland's Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones added: "Hosting SportAccord is a great opportunity to show the world why the Gold Coast is now renowned as a hub for major events

"While they're here, delegates will enjoy the world-class tourism experiences on the Gold Coast - from our famous beaches and surf breaks, to our lush hinterland, food and wine experiences, theme parks and local hospitality.

"We're working hard to make the most of the Commonwealth Games to ensure this event continues to deliver a great legacy for Queensland and we look forward to discussing new opportunities to secure international sporting events for Queensland."

An opening registration rate of CHF1,500 (£1,100/$1,500/€1,300) will be available for a "limited period".

More information can be found here.