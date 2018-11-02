By Daniel Etchells at the Ashgabat Olympic Complex's Martial Arts Arena
IWF World Championships: Day two of competition
Timeline
- 21 hours ago: First medals set to be won on day two of competition
- 19 hours ago: World bronze medallist Segura Segura top of the pile in women's 49kg Group B
- 16 hours ago: World silver medallist Itokazu prevails in men's 61kg Group B
- 15 hours ago: Thailand's Sukcharoen strikes gold in women's 45kg snatch
- 14 hours ago: Sukcharoen seals hat-trick of women's 45kg gold medals
- 12 hours ago: North Korea's Om takes narrow lead into men's 55kg clean and jerk after claiming snatch gold
- 11 hours ago: Om betters clean and jerk world standard on way to clinching clean sweep of men's 55kg golds
- 11 hours ago: Day two of competition comes to an end
