By Daniel Etchells at the Ashgabat Olympic Complex's Main Indoor Arena
IWF World Championships: Day one of competition and Opening Ceremony
Timeline
- 5 hours ago: IWF World Championships underway in Ashgabat
- 4 hours ago: Turkey's Sahin tops men's 55kg Group B snatch standings
- 3 hours ago: Iran and Philippines among countries to express reservations about ADAMS at IWF Congress
- 3 hours ago: Italy's Massidda edges into lead as men's 55kg Group B concludes
- 3 hours ago: All eyes on Opening Ceremony
- 1 hour ago: Opening Ceremony begins
View latest updates