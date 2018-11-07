By Daniel Etchells at the Ashgabat Olympic Complex's Martial Arts Arena
IWF World Championships: Day seven of competition
Timeline
- 6 hours ago: Day seven of competition begins
- 5 hours ago: IWF President hails success of 2018 World Championships
- 5 hours ago: IWF holds second Anti-Doping Education Seminar
- 4 hours ago: South Korea's Han fails with final two lifts in men's 96kg Group B as Brazilian triumphs in total
- 2 hours ago: Germany's Tabel tops women's 76kg Group B standings after Kazakh fails with last lift
View latest updates