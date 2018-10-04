Double Asian Games gold medallist Yuka Saso has been chosen to carry The Philippines' flag at the Opening Ceremony of the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics here on Saturday (October 6).

The 17-year-old, who won individual and team gold medals in golf at the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang in August and September, will lead out the Filipino delegation at the Ceremony.

Fencer Lawrence Everett Tan, table tennis player Jann Mari Nayre, swimmer Nicole Justine Oliva, golfer Carl Jano Corpus, sailor Christian Tio and archer Nicole Tagle will also represent The Philippines at the third edition of the Summer Youth Olympic Games.

Jonne Go has been appointed Chef de Mission of the Filipino team.

Go will be joined by Philippine Olympic Committee secretary-general Patrick Gregorio at the event in the Argentinian capital, which runs through to October 18.

The Chef de Mission is hoping the country can win their first individual Youth Olympic Games gold medal.

Yuka Saso won two gold medals in golf at Jakarta Palembang 2018 ©Getty Images

Luis Gabriel Moreno was part of a mixed team which claimed archery gold at Nanjing 2014 but the medal does not country towards The Philippines' total.

"I hope this batch of Filipino YOG athletes can also bring home a medal similar to what we had accomplished in the previous Youth Olympic Games," Go said.

In a break from the traditional stadium venue, the Opening Ceremony of Buenos Aires 2018 is due to take place at an open-air facility on Avenue de Julio 9th - the biggest avenue in the world, with more than a quarter of a million spectators expected to cheer on athletes from 206 countries.