International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has carried the Torch for Buenos Aires 2018 in Ushuaia on the Tierra del Fuego archipelago, the southernmost tip of South America, nicknamed the "End of the World".

He was accompanied by Gerardo Werthein, President of the Argentinian Olympic Committee and head of the Organising Committee for these Summer Youth Olympic Games, due to start here on Friday (October 6).

With the snow-covered caps of the Martial Mountains as a background, the Torch travelled through the streets of this resort city to take centre stage in a historic event before starting its return to Argentina's capital.

The cauldron is set to be lit during the first Olympic Opening Ceremony to be held outside of a stadium and open to all public by the city’s Obelisk.

"This is the perfect occasion to celebrate this very special moment with all of you," Bach said.

"Thanks to the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018, the Olympic spirit has made it to Argentina for the first time."

Buenos Aires 2018 mascot Pandi also travelled to Ushuaia, nicknamed the "End of the World", for the Olympic flame's historic visit there before starting its return to Argentinia's capital for the Opening Ceremony on Friday ©Buenos Aires 2018

Bach added: "Some say Ushuaia is at the end of the world, but I think that’s a matter of perspective.

"With the arrival of the Youth Olympic flame, I think we all feel that Ushuaia is on top of the world."

This is the farthest south the Olympic flame has ever been.

"Having my dear friend here, President Thomas Bach, is a golden prologue for a Youth Olympic Games inspired by the concepts of innovation, efficiency and gender equality promoted by the IOC’s 2020 Agenda," said Werthein.

"Our plan was to travel 14,000 kilometres with the Youth Olympic flame, but the excitement it brought out in everyone surpassed all our expectations and we ended up going to towns and cities that we hadn’t planned to visit.

"By the time it returns to Buenos Aires, it will have travelled almost 20,000 kilometres in the country."