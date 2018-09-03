Krasnoyarsk 2019 has been promoted at the International Military Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" in Moscow’s Red Square.

The event, which featured creative teams from several different countries, ran for more than a week.

Organisers took the opportunity to promote the Winter Universiade at the event, with one of the festival sites dedicated to next year's multi-sport event.

Products from the Universiade were on sale, including the Krasnoyarsk 2019 mascot U-Laika.

Phone cases, toys, notebooks and sunglasses were also among the products on offer.

"We are pleased that our cooperation with the Spasskaya Tower Festival continues this year," said Maxim Urazov, head of Krasnoyarsk 2019, at the start of the festival.

"We hope that our site will present guests with a great mood and a charge of cheerfulness.

"Promoting sport and healthy lifestyles is a very important task, especially in the youth environment.

"We invite all Muscovites and guests of the capital to come to Krasnoyarsk in March 2019.

"After all, this is a great opportunity to see with your own eyes the heart of Siberia, to visit the spectacular winter sports tournaments, to get acquainted with representatives of different countries and to feel what a real winter is."

Mascot U-Laika helped to promote the Winter Universiade ©FISU

It was the second time Krasnoyarsk 2019 has been promoted at the festival.

A photo zone was set up on August 29 - the day dedicated to sports - in Red Square.

People were able to enter a transparent sphere snow globe filled with artificial snow., while guests were also greeted by U-Laika, the Siberian dog mascot.

Famous athletes and ambassadors of Krasnoyarsk 2019 were also present, while visitors could also play "summer" curling and try laser biathlon.

Krasnoyarsk 2019 will run between March 2 and 12.

The International University Sport Federation event will feature sports including biathlon, skiing, curling, snowboarding, ski orienteering, figure skating, freestyle, ice hockey, bandy and short track speed skating.