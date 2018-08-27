The Ticket Centre for the 2019 Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk has opened for business in the Russian city.

It is located in the building of the Krasnoyarsk Regional Philharmonic on Mira Avenue with fans now able to buy tickets for the sporting action in person.

Both cash and card payments are accepted with the Centre open between 11am and 8pm.

Its opening coincided with the launch of phase two of the Krasnoyarsk 2019 ticket process.

For the first time, tickets are now available for figure skating and for the ice hockey and bandy finals.

Ticket sales had opened in March 2 to mark one year to go with nearly 15,000 sold so far.

Tickets can now be bought in person and not just online ©Krasnoyarsk 2019

Opening and Closing Ceremony tickets will be made available in the autumn.

Krasnoyarsk 2019 head Maxim Urazov was one of the first ticket buyers at the centre.

"For myself and my family, I bought tickets for figure skating," he said.

"This is a beautiful sport, and the competitions will take place at the beautiful new venue of the Student Games, Platinum Arena Krasnoyarsk.

"I note that we have now begun to sell paper tickets, before they could be purchased only online.

"I suggest Krasnoyarsk people do not wait for the start of the Winter Universiade 2019, but come now, choose the best places, their favorite sports."

Krasnoyarsk 2019 will run between March 2 and 12.