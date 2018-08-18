Former Winter Universiade champion Olga Zharkova has been named an ambassador for Krasnoyarsk 2019 during a special festival in Saint Petersburg.

The 2003 Universiade curling gold medallist from Russia was named as an ambassador at the "VK Fest", an event featuring an ice rink for playing hockey and skating, while quizzes on Krasnoyarsk 2019 also took place.

As part of her role as an ambassador, the 11-time Russian curling champion and two-time Olympian will help educate the student athletes taking part on the importance of Krasnoyarsk 2019 due to take place between March 2 and 12.

"I talk about what the Student Games are and how in March next year, curling competitions will be held in Krasnoyarsk," she said.

An ice rink was set up at the VK Fest, where visitors could try sports including ice hockey and curling ©Krasnoyarsk 2019

Zharkova added: "Some of the best student curlers will take part in the Winter Universiade 2019.

"This sport is actively developing among students, so the competition will be interesting to watch."

After Zharkova was announced as an ambassador, the 2006 European champion gave a masterclass on curling.

According to the organisers more than 20,000 people attended the event.