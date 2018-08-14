Krasnoyarsk 2019 have claimed the International University Sport Federation (FISU) Forum has provided them with useful information as they prepare for the Winter Universiade.

The five day Forum has drawn to a close in the Russian city, located in Siberia.

It was the third test event for the Universiade, which enabled organisers to try out a number of facilities and operations for the multi-sport competition.

"During the FISU Forum we found out a lot of useful information," said Maxim Urazov, director general of Krasnoyarsk 2019.

"Thanks to the feedback, we understand what we have to work on.

"We received the feedback from foreign guests and volunteers of the FISU Forum, everyone is positive, everyone likes Krasnoyarsk.

"Now representatives from 47 countries will go back home and tell their friends that one can and should come to Krasnoyarsk."

The Forum featured a series of talks, as well as a programme of cultural events which were organised to promote the city before the Universiade.

Around 170 delegates were also given a tour of sights.

The final educational event of the Forum took place at the Congress Hall of Siberian Federal University.

Organisers claim the Forum comprised of educational talks and cultural activities ©FISU

FISU vice-president Leonz Eder and Education Committee chair Verena Burk praised Forum organisers for their efforts and the participants for their willingness to discuss the ideas of youth sport.

"The FISU Forum is an important educational event," said Eder.

"Moreover, it is the third test event of the Winter Universiade.

"One of the main tasks of the Organising Committee is to test a number of functional areas, such as transportation, food and beverage, accommodation and medical care."

The Universiade will run between March 2 and 12 next year.

The 15th edition of the FISU Forum will take place in Hungary's capital city Budapest in 2020.