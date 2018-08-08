By Duncan Mackay and Mike Rowbottom in Berlin, and Michael Pavitt and James Diamond in Glasgow
Berlin and Glasgow 2018 European Championships: Day seven of competition
Timeline
- 5 hours ago: Medals action in five sports on day seven of European Championships
- 4 hours ago: Van Dijk triumphs in women's time trial for third successive year
- 4 hours ago: Van Rouwendaal clinches women's 5km open water swimming title
- 2 hours ago: Gold for Hungary in men's 5k open water swimming
- 1 hour ago: First open water swimming titles earned at Glasgow 2018
- 12 minutes ago: Germany seal mixed synchronised 3m springboard gold
- 11 minutes ago: Campenaerts defends time trial title by less than one second
