By Duncan Mackay, Daniel Etchells and Michael Pavitt in Glasgow
Glasgow 2018 European Championships: Day three of competition
Timeline
- 5 hours ago: Day three of competition begins
- 4 hours ago: Welte claims bronze medal "very emotional" following injury to team-mate Vogel
- 4 hours ago: Britain's Davies sets European record in women's 50m backstroke
- 3 hours ago: Brennauer to face Archibald in women's individual pursuit final
- 3 hours ago: Italy claim opening rowing gold with dominant lightweight men’s quadruple sculls victory
- 3 hours ago: Romania defend women's pair title
- 3 hours ago: Sinkovic brothers overcome French rivals to win men's pair title
- 2 hours ago: Russia edge Romania to women's four title
- 2 hours ago: Romania clinch men's four title as hosts Britain claim silver
- 2 hours ago: Poland cruise to women’s quadruple sculls gold medal
- 2 hours ago: Italy secure men's quadruple sculls title
- 1 hour ago: Late sprint earns France women's double sculls gold
- 1 hour ago: Romania win women's eight as first day of rowing finals concludes
