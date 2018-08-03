By Duncan Mackay, Daniel Etchells and Michael Pavitt in Glasgow
Glasgow 2018 European Championships: Day two of competition
Timeline
- 7 hours ago: Day two of competition begins
- 6 hours ago: Rowing competition opens second day of Glasgow 2018
- 6 hours ago: Lysenko out of Berlin 2018 after IAAF revoke neutral status of World Championship silver medallist
- 5 hours ago: Lysenko admits "negligence" after having neutral status revoked
- 5 hours ago: All-Russian Athletics Federation President calls for athletes to take responsibility in abiding to anti-doping rules
- 4 hours ago: World indoor high jump champion Lysenko suspended over whereabouts violation in further blow to Russian athletics
- 4 hours ago: Rowing session concludes in Strathclyde
- 1 hour ago: Russia claim first gold medal of 2018 European Championships with duet technical routine win
- 1 hour ago: Russia claim second artistic swimming gold with duet technical routine mixed triumph
- 5 minutes ago: World champion Wild clinches women's scratch race gold
