Glasgow 2018 have announced the teams for the inaugural European Golf Team Championships at Gleneagles.

Male and female professionals will compete in a mixed team format as well as a men’s and women’s team event

In total 15 countries will compete for medals, with Britain having maximum representation of six teams, three each in both the men’s and women’s event.

Four-time major winner Dame Laura Davies will headline the women’s draw, where she is pairing with Solheim Cup player Georgia Hall in the first British women’s team.

"I’m really looking forward to representing Britain in the upcoming championships it’s always fun to do that," said Davies.

"Georgia will be a great team mate.

"She has been playing some great golf over the last 18 months.

"I’ve never played an event where there are medals on offer to the winners, so it would be great to get on the podium for the first time."

📢 Introducing the 16 national teams who will compete in the Women's Team competition at #Glasgow2018 this August. Which team will take Gold🥇?



Tickets to the European Golf Team Championships at @GleneaglesGolf are on sale now 🎟️👉 https://t.co/xRgDkdrUHN pic.twitter.com/SYmEjFwvDP — Glasgow 2018 (@Glasgow2018) July 16, 2018

Catriona Matthew, captain of the European team for the 2019 Solheim Cup, will play with England’s Holly Clyburn in the second British women’s team.

Gleneagles will provide the venue for both the upcoming European Championships and next year’s Solheim Cup.

Meghan Maclaren and Michele Thomson are the third British pairing in the women’s team competition.

Callum Shinkwin and Lee Slattery will be the first British pairing in the men’s event, while Richie Ramsay and Ryan Evans will pair up in the second.

The third British men’s pairing will be Rhys Enoch and Charlie Ford.

"It’s always an honour to represent Great Britain, so I am looking forward to teeing it up with Callum at Gleneagles," said Slattery.

"I’ve always enjoyed playing in Scotland, the atmosphere created by the fans here always makes it special for us, and with the team element added to this event, it is definitely going to be a lot of fun for everyone involved."

📢 And here are the 16 national teams & 32 @EuropeanTour players who will fight it out in the Men's Team competition at #Glasgow2018. Who will you be cheering on?🏌️‍♂️



Remember, tickets to the European Golf Team Championships are on sale now 🎟️👉 https://t.co/xRgDkdrUHN pic.twitter.com/vEAlS95OxP — Glasgow 2018 (@Glasgow2018) July 16, 2018

Sweden will have the second highest representation in the event, with two men’s teams and three women’s.

Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Poland and Portugal will all be represented in golf competition during the Championships.

Competition is due to take place between August 8 and 12 August 2018, featuring an even gender split with male and female professionals competing for equal prize money in the match play Championship.

A total of 16 teams of two players will compete in the men’s and women’s team events, before combining to form teams of four in the mixed team event.

Qualification for the Championships has been via the European Golf Team Championships points tables for men and women.

The tables are based on men’s official world golf ranking points and women’s ranking points earned from tournaments finishing between July 10 in 2017 and July 9 this year.

The new European Championships, which are due to take place every four years, will combine the existing European Championships of aquatics, athletics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon.