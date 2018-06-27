Real estate company Domain has signed on as the title sponsor of the Australian cricket team's home Test series to replace Magellan, who terminated their contract early following the ball-tampering scandal.

Domain have penned a contract with Cricket Australia due to begin with the 2018-2019 campaign and will include the next Ashes series against England in 2021-2022.

The company will also become the Cricket Australia live scoreboard partner across the body’s website and digital platforms.

Magellan, a fund management company, terminated its lucrative sponsorship of domestic Test matches two years early back in March due to the ball-tampering incident involving former captain Steve Smith, ex-vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft.

Magellan Financial Group, the title sponsor of last year’s Ashes series against England, brought a premature end to a deal due to run through to 2020.

The company had signed a three-year agreement thought to be worth AUD$20 million (£11 million/$15 million/€12 million) with Cricket Australia in 2017 but claimed they were unable to continue as the incident involving the three players was "so inconsistent with our values".

Domain have stepped in after Magellan ended their deal early following the ball tampering scandal ©Getty Images

Smith and Warner were banned for one year for their role in an orchestrated plot to tamper with the ball during the third day of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town, before head coach Darren Lehmann announced he would step down.

Bancroft, captured on television footage rubbing a homemade form of sandpaper, constructed from sticky tape and grit from the playing surface, onto the ball in an attempt to change its behaviour, was suspended for nine months.

"Our aligned audience strategies in mobile and content represent a unique opportunity for both brands," said Domain’s chief editorial and marketing officer Melina Cruickshank.

"We believe the ‘spirit of cricket’ is resilient and look forward to the growth opportunities this partnership will provide,"

Cricket Australia has also announced they have signed a sponsorship deal with Woolworths to support domestic cricket from grassroots to elite level.

The supermarket will become an official partner of the men's national team and will be the title sponsor of a new entry-level programme entitled Woolworths Cricket Blast.