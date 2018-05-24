Cricket Australia have announced a four-year shirt sponsorship deal with Alinta Energy.

The firm will back the country's teams in home matches across all three formats - Test, one-day internationals and T20.

It is the longest agreement of its type ever penned by the governing body, with airline Qantas remaining as the overseas partner.

"It is exciting to have Alinta Energy, a company with a proud Western Australian heritage, coming on board as a partner of Cricket Australia and to have its brand featured on our men's team playing shirts for the upcoming summer of international cricket," new Australia head coach Justin Langer said.

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland added: "We are delighted to welcome Alinta Energy on board as the principal partner of Cricket Australia and for them to feature on the playing shirts of the Australian men's cricket team."

The deal is a boost after the country's ball tampering scandal ©Getty Images

The deal will be seen as another boost for Cricket Australia following the ball-tampering scandal during the Test series with South Africa in March.

Former captain Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for 12 months for their role in the plot to tamper with the ball during third Test in Cape Town.

Cameron Bancroft was also suspended for nine months, while head coach Darren Lehmann resigned amid an acrimonious fallout to the scandal, to be replaced by Langer.

Sponsors ended their support of cricket amid the crisis, including Magellan who announced the termination of their lucrative sponsorship of domestic Test matches two years early.

Last month, there was another boost as Fox Sports and Seven West Media agreed a lucrative television rights deal with Cricket Australia.