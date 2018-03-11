By Daniel Etchells and Thomas Giles in Pyeongchang
Pyeongchang 2018: Day two of competition
Timeline
- 19 hours ago: Day two of competition begins
- 18 hours ago: Farkašová secures first gold on day two of Pyeongchang 2018
- 18 hours ago: North Korea set to make Winter Paralympics debut
- 17 hours ago: Bochet defends women's standing super-G title
- 17 hours ago: Schaffeluber claims women's sitting super-G title
- 17 hours ago: Ukraine's Yarovyi claims men's 15km sitting cross-country gold
- 16 hours ago: Slovakia's Krako strikes gold in men's super-G visually impaired
- 16 hours ago: American Gretsch sees off favourites to clinch women's 12km sitting cross-country gold
- 15 hours ago: Gmur wins his second gold of Pyeongchang 2018
- 14 hours ago: Oatway wins final medal of day two
- 14 hours ago: Day two of medal action comes to an end
- 17 hours ago: North Koreans rank 26th and 27th in men's 15km sitting cross-country event
View latest updates