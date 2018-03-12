By Daniel Etchells and Thomas Giles in Pyeongchang
Pyeongchang 2018: Day three of competition
Timeline
- 6 hours ago: Day three of competition begins
- 5 hours ago: Ukraine's Reptyukh cruises to men's 20km cross-country skiing gold
- 4 hours ago: Canadian cross-country skier McKeever becomes most decorated Winter Paralympian of all time
- 3 hours ago: Schedule change confirmed for Alpine skiing due to weather forecast
- 3 hours ago: Belarusian cross-country skier claims victory in women's 15km freestyle visually impaired event
- 2 hours ago: NPA gold as cross-country skier Rumyantseva wins women's 15km freestyle standing event
