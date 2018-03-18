By Daniel Etchells and Thomas Giles in Pyeongchang
Pyeongchang 2018: Closing Ceremony
Timeline
- 3 hours ago: Pyeongchang 2018 Closing Ceremony soon to begin
- 3 hours ago: IPC President reflects on "record-breaking" Winter Paralympics
- 2 hours ago: Six Paralympic Orders awarded to South Koreans central to delivery of Pyeongchang 2018
- 2 hours ago: Closing Ceremony begins
- 2 hours ago: Hall and Pyy receie Whang Youn Dai Achievement Award
- 1 hour ago: The Paralympic flag to be lowered
- 1 hour ago: Paralympic flag handed to Beijing 2022
- 1 hour ago: IPC President pays tribute to the late Stephen Hawking
- 1 hour ago: Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics officially declared closed
- 1 hour ago: Paralympic flame extinguished
- 52 minutes ago: Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics come to an end
