The pools and timetable for the 2018 Hockey Women’s World Cup, taking place at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, have been announced by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

It means that the 16 nations who qualified for the event now know who they will face in next year’s tournament.

Pool A will see current world-ranked number one and reigning World Cup champions The Netherlands, take on Asian giants China and South Korea, as well as Italy.

World number two side and hosts England have been drawn in Pool B alongside recently crowned Asian champions India, the United States, who finished seventh in the 2017 FIH Hockey World League, and the Republic of Ireland.

Pool C sees African continent champions South Africa face world number three team Argentina, along with European rivals Germany and Spain.

Pool D will contain Oceania rivals New Zealand and Australia as well as 2017 Rabobank EuroHockey Championship runners-up Belgium and Japan.

The Netherlands will be hoping to retain their World Cup title in London next year ©Getty Images

The pool stage will start at midday on July 21 with Germany taking on South Africa and will finish on July 29 with England hosting Ireland at 7pm.

The knockout rounds start the following day with the gold medal final taking place at 4.30pm on August 5.

Ticket sales have gone well with sellouts in all of England’s pool matches as well as their potential quarter-final, semi-final and the final itself.

Speaking on the draw, England head coach Danny Kerry said: “The publishing of the draw for the World Cup makes the reality of a home World Cup seem more real as next July fast approaches.

“Our opening game will be against a resurgent India side that recently won the Asia Cup under a new coach, followed by talented teams in the USA and Ireland.

"As ever at this level each game will be decided by the moments and margins and the tournament will be exciting for it.

“We will be incredibly well prepared for the off at 2pm on July 21, and look forward to having the home support with us every step of the way.”