India beat China in a shoot-out in the final of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup in Kakamigahara today to secure their spot at next year's World Cup in London.

It came at the end of a high-quality dual at the Gifu Prefecture Green Stadium in which Navjot Kaur's opener for the eventual winners was cancelled out by Luo Tiantian.

Both sides battled valiantly to score the winner but proved unsuccessful.

This resulted in a decisive penalty shootout in which each team scored four of their first five attempts.

A miss from Liang Meiyu proved heartbreaking for China as India secured their first continental crown since 2004 in the International Hockey Federation-organised event.

They will now feature in the World Cup taking place in England's capital from July 21 until August 5 in 2018.

India booked their place at next year's World Cup in London ©FIH

South Korea beat hosts and defending champions Japan 1-0 in the bronze medal game.

Shin Hye-jeong scored from open play in the first minute of the match and this proved the difference between the sides in a tightly contested encounter.

Malaysia beat Thailand 4-0 to secure fifth spot.

Kazakhstan avoided last place by beating Singapore 3-0 and sealing seventh.