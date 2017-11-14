The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has signed a deal with YouTube to broadcast the men's and women's Hockey World League (HWL) Finals.

The arrangement with the online video service, which is owned by search engine giant Google, has been described as "a landmark partnership" by the governing body.

It means that fans in countries without broadcast agreements will be able to watch HWL action on YouTube using a pay-per-view system.

YouTube will work as a primary distribution platform in participating nations' markets where digital consumption has proven to be the primary method for consuming sport, as well as a secondary platform giving fans access to matches not being shown by their local broadcaster.

The Women's HWL Final will take place in Auckland in New Zealand between November 17 and 26 with the men's equivalent scheduled for between December 1 and 10 in Bhubaneswar in India.

More than 150 countries already had broadcast partners with the YouTube deal now set to supplement that coverage.

Both the men's and women's events are part of the arrangement ©Getty Images

It is seen as part of the FIH's work to provide greater visibility for hockey, along with their official media partner Star Sports.

"We are delighted to engage with the biggest provider of online video content who are actively engaged and committed to growing the game," said the FIH's TV and broadcast director, Andy Oram.

"YouTube is a valuable addition to our existing partners and provides FIH with the opportunity to reach a global audience, attracting a new generation of fans to the sport through a wide range of devices that hockey can now be viewed on."

Digital platforms are seen as being increasingly important to all sports in a rapidly modernising world.

"Through our host broadcasters Sky Sport New Zealand and Star Sports, supported by our growing list of broadcast partners, fans can expect to experience world class production and programming that they have come to expect from our top level events," Oram added.

"This will bring fans closer to the action as we aim to engage them in our sport long term."