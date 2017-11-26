Russia won two of the four men’s freestyle gold-medal bouts as action concluded today at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championships in Bydgoszcz in Poland.

Nachyn Sergeevitch Kuular was one of the country’s winners at the Artego Arena, beating India’s Bajrang Bajrang with a fast 16-6 technical fall in the 65 kilograms final.

His team-mate, 2015 world junior champion Gadzhi Nabiev, then went on to dig out a gritty 7-2 victory over Slovakia’s Akhsarbek Gulaev in the 74kg final.

The 65kg bronze medals went the way of the United States’ Joseph McKenna and Iran’s Yones Aliakbar Emamichoghaei at the expense of Belarus’ Heorhi Kaliyeu and Turkey’s Haydar Yavuz respectively.

Georgia’s Avtandil Kentchadze was one of the two 74kg bronze medallists having defeated the US’s Isaiah Martinez.

Joining him on the third step of the podium was Ukraine’s Vasyl Mykhailov, who proved too strong for Bulgaria’s Engin Rashid Ismail.

Richard Lewis won the United States' first and only gold medal of the event with victory in the 70kg category ©UWW

At 70kg, international tournament debutant Richard Lewis grinded out a 3-1 win against India’s Kumar Vinod to claim the US’s first and only gold medal of the event.

Turkey’s Muhammet Akdeniz beat Kazakhstan’s Zulfikar Makhamatov to one of the bronze medals, while the other was won by Georgia’s Mirza Skhulukhia to the disappointment of Japan’s Nobuyoshi Takojima.

Iran’s Mojtaba Mohammadshafie Goleij, the Asian Indoor Games champion and Golden Grand Prix silver medallist, eased his way to a 10-0 technical fall in the 97kg final.

Goleij overcame two-time world junior medallist Dzianis Khramiankou of Belarus for his first global crown.

The US’s Ty Walz and Ukraine’s Murazi Mchedlidze rounded out the podium with China’s Chaoqiang Yang and Russia’s Rasul Magomedov missing out.

Russia won the team event with 55 points.

Kazakhstan finished second with 41 points, followed by Georgia with 36 points.