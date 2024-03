Cycling has seen three days of competition with medals awarded to both men and women. South Africa and Eritrea have emerged as the most successful countries in this sport at the 13th African Games, with Mauritius and Algeria also achieving gold.

Cycling began on Saturday 9 with the Women’s Road Race Elite and U23 events. This serves as a tune-up for some athletes to compete and prepare for Paris 2024. After three days of competition, Eritrea and South Africa are leading African cycling.

Eritrea experienced a historic moment on Day 3 with the Criterium event. In the Men’s category, Nahom Zeray Araya secured the gold, with his countryman Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin taking silver and Mauritian Aurelien De Comarmond claiming bronze. Adiam Dawit and Kisanet Teages also secured gold and bronze for Eritrea in the Women's U23 category, while South African Anika Visser earned silver.

In the Women’s category, Hayley Preen got her second gold in this African Games with Anri Krugel and Diane Ingabire completing the podium. And in the U23 Men’s category, Nahom Zeray obtained gold.

Hayley Preen after her victory in the Criterium event. @CYCLINGAFRICA on 'X'

On the first day, South African Hayley Preen claimed victory 23 seconds ahead of Aurelie Halbwachs and 25 of the Ese Lovina Ukpeseraye. This was Preen's first continental win, after finishing second at the African Continental Championships in 2021 and achieving a commendable 12th place at the Commonwealth Games in 2022. Halbwachs, who arrived in better form after her victory at the African Continental Championships last year, couldn't surpass the second position, as she did in 2019.

At the U23 edition, Algerian Nesrine Houili won the gold, with Eritreans Adiam Dawit and Monalisa Araya achieving silver and bronze medals.

Sunday 10 was the turn for men’s category. After an unexpected delay before the start, which held up the race for over an hour due to the unavailability of fuel in the ambulance, Mauritian Alexandre Mayer reach his first career’s major victory with the gold medal ahead of Dillon Geary and Merhawi Kudus. 21-year-old South African Dillon Geary reach the glory with the victory in the U23 edition, De Comarmond and Nahom Zeray secured silver and bronze.

The Women’s and Men’s Team Trial will be the next discipline on Thursday 14 and Individuals Trial for both categories will conclude cycling for the 13th African Games on Friday 15.