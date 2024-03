Ghana is set to host the 13th edition of the African Games in three different locations - the capital Accra, in Kumasi and Cape Coast - after winning the bid against Nigeria's Abuja and Burkina Faso's Ouagadougou.

Ghana is hosting the 2023 African Games from 8-23 March and after the first week, Egypt is the clear medal leader with a total of 84 medals (47 gold, 19 silver and 18 bronze).

At the last edition in Rabat, Morocco, four years ago, the Egyptian athletes also led the way with 260 medals and 94 gold medals, more than twice as many as the second nation, Nigeria, with 46 gold medals. Three other countries have broken the 10 gold medal barrier after the first week of competition. Nigeria is second with 16 golds and 51 medals, Algeria is third with 15 (55) and South Africa has won 12 titles and 49 medals.

Eight other countries have African champions at this 13th edition: three from Mauritius and Madagascar, two from Tunisia and Morocco, and one each from Uganda, Namibia, Zimbabwe and hosts Ghana - Winnifred Ntumi, who won the women's 49 kg total in weightlifting (silver in the snatch and also in the clean and jerk).

The spectacular opening ceremony of the 13th African Games in Ghana. AFRICAN GAMES

The Egyptian team has several individual triple champions, including swimmer Marwan Elkamash (200 freestyle, 400 freestyle and 800 freestyle), weightlifters Elaraby Elsayed Ali Elsayed Attia (men's 61 kg clean and jerk, snatch and overall) and Basma Ramadan Abdelwahab (women's 45 kg clean and jerk, snatch and total). Bassem Amin was the best in chess in both the men's blitz and men's rapid.

Nigeria also has three triple gold medallists in weightlifting: Edidiong Umoafia (men's -67kg in the clean and jerk, snatch and overall), as well as Adijat Olarinoye (women's -55kg) and Rafiatu Lawal (men's -59kg). Algeria's Fardjallah Samir did the same in the men's -73kg and Madagascar's Eric Herman Andriantsitohaina won gold in three weightlifting events in the women's -55kg.

South African swimmers Caitlin Ann De Lange (100m freestyle and 50m backstroke) and Catherine Francis Van Rensburg (400m freestyle and 1,500 freestyle) also won two gold medals in Ghana.

The competition will continue for another two weeks after the official opening on 4 March. The African Games in Ghana will conclude on Sunday 20 March.