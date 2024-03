The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee and the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation took place at the NOC headquarters. The event was attended by Chingiz Huseynzada, Shahin Bagirov, representatives of the Committee and the Federation.

Mehman Karimov, Head of International Programmes at the Azerbaijan NOC, began the ceremony with a detailed summary of the ongoing partnership and the notable achievements resulting from the collaboration between the NOC and the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF). Attendees were also treated to a video showing the successful implementation of joint initiatives. Speaking at the event, Chingiz Huseynzada praised the initiatives taken by the AVF in recent years and highlighted the cooperation efforts between the Azerbaijan NOC and the AVF.

AVF President Shahin Bagirov spoke highly of the partnership between the two organisations and expressed his optimism that their continued cooperation will further boost the development of volleyball in the country.

Jeyhun Rahmanov, Project Manager of the NOC's International Programmes Department, presented the "Complex Development Model," which includes IOC Olympic Solidarity-funded technical courses for coaches, talent identification - development of young athletes and the improvement of national sports systems. At the end of the event, the Memorandum of Understanding was formally signed by NOC Vice-President Chingiz Huseynzada and AVF President Shahin Bagirov. Both parties expressed their joint commitment to develop a strategic action plan.

This will include the establishment of a national volleyball centre, the organisation of international-level training courses for the coaches, the identification of young talents in each sport, and the promotion of volleyball among young people, especially girls.